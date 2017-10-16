Monday Morning Briefing

Shares of scandal-ridden Kobe Steel skid to a five-year low, British Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels to break the deadlock in Brexit talks and Iraqi forces capture several positions in the Kurdish-held city of Kirkuk, sparking a jump in global oil prices.

A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Punters in North Korea who once risked three years hard labor for gambling are now able to bet on local horse races, as the isolated country scrambles to unearth new sources of hard currency amid intensifying international sanctions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been building resorts, swimming pools and other luxurious leisure facilities in what experts say is a bid to capture some of the individual wealth generated by growing private markets for goods and services.

Propaganda fliers presumed to be from North Korea and calling U.S. President Donald Trump a “mad dog” have turned up across central Seoul, including near the presidential Blue House, according to posts on social media and people who found them.

U.S.

The Trump administration said that middle-class Americans would see incomes eventually rise more than $4,000 if Trump’s corporate tax cuts were enacted, seeking to counter Democratic criticisms that its tax proposals overwhelmingly benefit the rich.

Firefighters began gaining ground on wildfires in California that killed at least 40 people in the past week, as winds eased and searchers combed charred ruins for more victims with hundreds still missing.

Trump signed orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure. The Dakota Access oil pipeline came online in June, and Keystone XL is in the final stages of acquiring permits. View the interactive graphic.

In New Hampshire, Indonesian Christians are caught in Trump's immigration crackdown.

World

Iranians quickly closed ranks against a hawkish new U.S. approach to Tehran, but Iran’s powerful hardliners are set to exploit the latest dispute with Washington to weaken domestic rivals who are open to the West, analysts and insiders say.

After a series of setbacks for far-right parties in Europe this year, Austria’s anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPO) delivered one of its strongest performances ever in Sunday’s election and could rejoin the government after a 12-year absence. Early projections showed the center-right People’s Party (OVP), led by Sebastian Kurz, had won the most votes in Austria, with about 31 percent.

Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria, October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Spain’s government set the clock ticking on imposing direct rule over Catalonia, after the region’s leader missed a deadline to clarify whether he had declared independence.

Reuters TV: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to head to Brussels in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

Venezuela’s opposition refused to recognize a surprise win for the ruling socialists in a weekend regional election, potentially rekindling protests and fresh foreign sanctions on the oil-rich country’s moribund economy.

More than 300 people died after twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu, an official said, as locals packed hospitals in search of friends and relatives caught up in Somalia’s deadliest attack in a decade.

Iraqi forces captured several positions south of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters in their bid to regain control of the oil-rich city, which is part of a region that declared itself independent in a referendum last month.

Business

World stocks and commodities rose, boosted by upbeat Chinese data, while U.S. oil futures jumped to a near six-month high as escalating tensions between the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces threatened supply and a production platform exploded and caught fire in Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain.

Breakingviews - Microfinance is going mainstream in India.

Chinese suppliers to U.S. flight control systems maker Moog sold it poorly made parts, faked paperwork and outsourced work to a factory not approved by the company, according to an internal report by U.S. aviation regulators.

The leaders of the world’s top central banks who risked trillions of dollars and their reputations to rescue the global economy are now set to walk off stage at a time when the lingering effects of the crisis, evolving technology and a combustible political landscape will challenge their successors.

Just over a week out from revelations of a cheating scandal that plunged Kobe Steel in crisis and ensnared hundreds of firms, the embattled steelmaker’s shares skidded to five-year lows as investors worried about the financial and legal fallout.

Deals

Viacom and Charter Communications agreed on a short-term extension of their renewal deadline, a source familiar with the matter said, as the companies aim to avoid the immediate blackout of Viacom networks.

T-Mobile and Sprint plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Food services company Aramark said it would buy Avendra, majority owned by Marriott International and uniform and linen supplier AmeriPride Services Inc for a total of $2.35 billion, before tax benefit adjustments.

Commentary

The prosperous boomer generation should feel guilty abut the "poisoned bequest" it is leaving behind, writes columnist John Lloyd. From debt to disease to a growing risk of nuclear annihilation, the dangers are real and present, says Lloyd. "Why should our young forgive us if we do not take them seriously?"