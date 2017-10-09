Monday Morning Briefing

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria October 6, 2017. Picture taken October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. President Trump called for a border wall to be included in any DACA immigration deal, executive Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Co following reports of sexual harassment allegations and Kim Jong Un promoted his sister to the opaque, all-powerful party organ where top state affairs are decided.

DACA

President Donald Trump, who pledged to help protect young people known as “Dreamers” brought illegally to the United States as children, called for money to fund a border wall to be part of any immigration deal. In a list of “principles” laid out in documents released by the White House, the Trump administration also pressed for a crackdown on unaccompanied minors who enter the United States, many of them from Central America.

The plan, which was delivered to leaders in Congress on Sunday night, drew a swift rebuke from Democrats, who are seeking a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that Trump ended last month.

U.S.

Trump has set many specific and general goals for his administration’s management of the economy, like raising growth to 3 percent and eliminating the country’s trade deficit. Reuters reporters tracked the U.S. economy under Trump in seven charts.

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a National Football League game after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration that began last year in silent protest against police violence toward racial minorities.

Business

The Weinstein Co has fired co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein, effective immediately, following reports of sexual harassment allegations against the executive, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest power brokers, the film production company said.

Uber said it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the U.S. ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities.

Honeywell plans to spin off non-core assets and create at least two new publicly listed companies, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to streamline its business, according to people familiar with the matter. Read the exclusive.

While most London-based bankers are brushing up on their German to prepare for a move to Frankfurt post-Brexit, senior staff at French investment banks expect to say “Oui” to government pressure to bring jobs home to Paris. Although French banks have been wavering about their plans, the bankers who work for them in London believe pressure from the government of Emmanuel Macron, himself a former investment banker, makes a Paris move almost certain.

A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman World

The promotion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s 28-year-old sister to the country’s top decision-making body is a sign he is strengthening his position by drawing his most important people closer to the center of power, experts and officials say. Kim Yo Jong was named as an alternate member of the politburo within the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea - the opaque, all-powerful party organ where top state affairs are decided, the North’s official media said.

Iran promised to give a “crushing” response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group. The pledge came a week before Trump announces a final decision on how he wants to contain Tehran. He is expected on Oct 15 to decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, in a step that potentially could cause the 2015 accord to unravel.

When is one person's unbearable insult another's opinion, asks columnist John Lloyd. In the wake of the "verbal brutality" unleashed by those commenting on the massacre of concertgoers in Las Vegas, Lloyd examines European moves to stop social media platforms being used for hate speech. "Facebook, Twitter and Google are now under increasing state and public pressure to clean up their sites, to stop posting material that causes more than distress but, apparently, real damage to the brain," he writes.