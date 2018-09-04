Tuesday Morning Briefing

Democrats vow ‘sparks will fly’ in hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Trump accuses Attorney General Sessions of hurting Republican congressional races and a powerful typhoon hits western Japan.

Highlights

Senate Democrats plan to hammer Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over his views on abortion and presidential power in hearings starting today, but the conservative judge looks likely to be confirmed.

Trump launched a fresh attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing him of jeopardizing the chances of re-election for two Republican congressmen by bringing criminal charges against them just before the midterm elections.

Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward central U.S. Gulf Coast, where it was expected to become a hurricane and bring high winds and heavy rain to the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Middle East

Trump warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies Iran and Russia not to “recklessly attack” Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, warning that hundreds of thousands of people could be killed.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the militant Haqqani network, one of the most powerful and feared groups in the Afghan insurgency, has died after a long illness, the Taliban said.

World

Several Myanmar news outlets and dozens of civil society groups denounced the jailing of two Reuters reporters for seven years under the Official Secrets Act, and said their conviction was an assault on the right to freedom of information. Follow the latest.

Japan issued evacuation advisories for more than 1 million people and canceled hundreds of flights in the face of extremely strong winds and heavy rain as typhoon Jebi made landfall along the country's west central coast.

Breakingviews

Just because beer is cheap, it doesn’t mean you should drink. Africa has for years been drunk on cheap Chinese credit, a habit that has led to waste and even sovereign default. China is now preaching sobriety, but neither Africa’s borrowers nor their lender are showing much appetite for restraint, writes Ed Cropley, former Reuters Africa bureau chief.

Business

Oil prices rose sharply after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for a hurricane. Anadarko Petroleum said on Monday it had evacuated and shut production at two oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane.

Attracting such talent from Taiwan has become a key part of an effort by China to put its booming and fast-developing semiconductor industry into overdrive and reduce the country’s dependence on overseas firms for the prized chips that power everything from smartphones to military satellites.

Amazon.com is in talks with Chile to house and mine massive amounts of data generated by the country’s giant telescopes, which could prove fertile ground for the company to develop new artificial intelligence tools.

Google retains only a slight lead over Facebook in the competition for digital ad dollars in the crucial India market, sources familiar with the figures say, even though the search giant has been in the country far longer and has avoided the controversies that have dogged its rival.

Reuters TV

Nike chooses Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racism, as one of the faces for a new ad campaign marking the 30th anniversary of its ‘Just Do It’ slogan.