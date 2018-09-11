Tuesday Morning Briefing

From the latest developments on Hurricane Florence to the sexism storm over the U.S. Open, catch up on the latest headlines.

Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession during the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

For all the news you need to start your day, subscribe to the News Now newsletter. The best of Reuters news delivered right into your inbox absolutely free.

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 1.5 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes along the U.S. Atlantic coast as Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm and the most powerful to menace the Carolinas in nearly three decades, barreled in today.

The International Criminal Court said it would “continue to do its work undeterred” a day after U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton threatened sanctions if the tribunal investigated U.S. activities in Afghanistan.

A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed about 20 people and wounded dozens today at a gathering on the highway between the eastern city of Jalalabad and the main border crossing into neighboring Pakistan.

Having found an ally in the south and an admirer in the east, Trump’s former political strategist Steve Bannon is now looking north for recruits in his crusade to undermine the European Union. And he believes the timing is perfect after famously liberal Sweden voted in record numbers on Sunday for a far-right party that wants a referendum on leaving the 28-nation bloc.

Issues of sexism, officiating double standards and adverse playing conditions have dominated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open, raising uncomfortable questions and prompting authorities to promise a review of existing policies.

POLITICS

In the latest installments in a series reflecting on the 10 year anniversary of the financial crisis, Special Correspondent Noah Barkin examines how the crash reshaped the global political landscape and a Breakingviews column looks back at the legacy of ultralow interest rates and what the Federal Reserve has accomplished.

New Hampshire voters today pick candidates for a congressional seat that in this decade has flipped four times between the two parties - and the same two people - in the latest test of the rising appeal of women nominees.

COMMENTARY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had to do some elaborate diplomatic two-steps during their recent swing across the Indian subcontinent, writes David A. Andelman, a former foreign correspondent for the New York Times and CBS News. Trump must recognize that getting his way across the subcontinent could bring down a fragile edifice, one that has been propped up by delicate presidential balancing acts since the days of the Truman administration.

WORLD

Russia began its biggest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union today close to its border with China, mobilising 300,000 troops in a show of force that will include joint exercises with the Chinese army. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Moscow and Beijing’s relations were based on trust in areas ranging from politics to security and defense.

China will ask the World Trade Organization next week for permission to impose sanctions on the United States, for Washington’s non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties, a meeting agenda showed today.

President Trump received a “very warm, very positive” letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking for a second meeting, which the White House is looking at scheduling.

BUSINESS

Hopes of a UK-EU deal over Brexit kept the British pound near five-week highs on Tuesday, helping lighten the mood in Europe even though the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing kept world stocks trading just off three-week lows.

Few cities were hit as hard as Las Vegas by the 2008 financial crisis and recession, which eroded consumer spending on the sort of fast thrills the city had to offer and left it with the highest foreclosure rate in the nation. Now the city is on the road to recovery, but is bracing for the next bust.

REUTERS TV

Afghan media is facing growing pressure to cut back coverage of militant attacks following the death of two television reporters who were among 20 killed in an attack on a sports club in Kabul last week.