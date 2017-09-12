Tuesday Morning Briefing

The U.N. voted to step up sanctions on North Korea, Apple is set to unveil a new anniversary iPhone and millions remain without power in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high profile runway shows poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, U.S .August 28, 2017. Photo taken August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

North Korea

Major U.S. allies in Asia welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s unanimous vote to step up sanctions on North Korea, with its profitable textile exports now banned and fuel supplies to the reclusive North capped after its sixth nuclear test. Japan and South Korea said after the passage of the U.S.-drafted Security Council resolution they were prepared to apply more pressure if Pyongyang refused to end its aggressive development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Although it has involved disturbing events — ballistic missile launches, nuclear weapons tests, military exercises, inane bombast — the North Korean "crisis" of recent months is largely an invented one, writes columnist John Mecklin. Mecklin, the editor of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, says there "is no definitive, publicly available proof that North Korea has a missile with the range to strike the continental United States, a miniaturized nuclear warhead to mate with it, and the shielding technology to make sure the warhead survives the heat and pressure of reentry to the atmosphere." That doesn't mean Kim Jong Un's weapons program isn't dangerous, but there's an "undeniable reality of mutual deterrence" between Pyongyang and the United States, says Mecklin.

Florida

Parts of the storm-ravaged Florida Keys will allow residents to return to survey damage from Hurricane Irma, which devastated the state with high winds and storm surges that destroyed homes and left millions without power. Downgraded to a tropical storm early on Monday, Irma had ranked as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes. It caused record flooding in parts of Florida after it left a path of deadly destruction on several Caribbean islands.

Technology

A decade after then-CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone, Apple is set to introduce a completely redesigned top-of-the-line iPhone along with two other new phones, as well as a big upgrade to the Apple Watch and a higher-definition Apple TV.

Fashion week attendees pet a dog outside a venue where New York Fashion Week shows are held in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Business

Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox joined a court challenge against rival U.S. cable network CBS Corp’s proposed buyout of struggling Australian television broadcaster Ten Network.

World

Australia launched a postal vote on whether to legalize same-sex marriage as a widely watched poll indicated the country would be overwhelmingly in support. The non-compulsory ballot, which runs until the end of October, will determine whether Australia becomes the 25th country to legalize same-sex marriage, while also healing a rift in the government.

