Thursday Morning Briefing

Good morning. Hurriance Florence creeps closer toward the East Coast, China welcomes a U.S. invitation for trade talks and global trade hopes lift shares.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hurricane Florence crept closer to the U.S. East Coast, packing tropical storm-force winds across hundreds of miles that threaten the region with potentially catastrophic flooding and torrential rain.

The U.S. Army is mobilizing to find and fix lead hazards in housing on bases across the country around the world, after a Reuters investigation last month unearthed dangers lurking in base homes, lapses in military oversight, and a code of silence keeping families at risk.

Federal Reserve officials tout a decade of falling unemployment as among their major victories in fighting the economic crisis of 2007 to 2009. Now they are beginning to worry they have been too successful.

POLITICS

Household incomes posted strong growth last year in more than a dozen U.S. congressional districts where Republicans face stiff challenges in November elections, according to a Reuters analysis of Census Bureau data. The rise in incomes could support the party’s hopes of keeping Democrats from winning the 23 seats they need to seize control of the House.

Democratic voters in New York will decide today whether Governor Andrew Cuomo deserves a third term or should be replaced by actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, a first-time candidate mounting a challenge from the left.

WORLD

“My thought sitting there was that it was a show fit for a god,” a tourist told Reuters as he watched the “Mass Games” in Pyongyang. A sobering reminder of the power of the state in North Korea, however, was the realisation that many of the thousands of performers on the field were young children.

China welcomed an invitation by the United States to hold a new round of trade talks, as Washington prepares to further escalate the U.S.-China trade war with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Myanmar government leader Aung San Suu Kyi said two jailed Reuters journalists can appeal their seven-year sentence, and that their jailing had nothing to do with freedom of expression. Read more on their case here.

BUSINESS

World markets calmed after signs of movement in the U.S.-China trade stand-off and ahead of major central bank meetings today, including emerging market trouble spot Turkey.

Global central banks got out their ‘bazooka’ to pull the world out of recession, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers deepened world’s financial crisis, explains Reuters journalist Howard Schneider. But ten years on, has it worked?

Procurement of solar energy by U.S. utilities “exploded” in the first half of 2018, prompting a prominent research group to boost its five-year installation forecast despite the Trump administration’s steep tariffs on imported panels.

Apple introduced its largest-ever iPhone and a watch that detects heart problems in an attempt to get customers to upgrade to more expensive devices in the face of stagnant global demand for smartphones.

REUTERS TV

Afghanistan’s answer to Charlie Chaplin says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but he’s determined put a smile on people’s faces.