Wednesday Morning Briefing

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple unveiled its latest innovations, North Korea was defiant in the face of new U.N. sanctions and the Supreme Court allowed Trump to broadly implement his refugee ban.

Apple

Apple rolled out its much-anticipated iPhone X, a glass and stainless steel device with an edge-to-edge display that Chief Executive Tim Cook called “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.” The launch contained few surprises, with leaked details on the phone and other products including an updated Apple Watch proving largely accurate. But the iPhone X’s $999 price still raised eyebrows, and its Nov. 3 ship date prompted questions about possible supply constraints ahead of the holiday season.

North Korea

North Korea showed trademark defiance over new U.N. sanctions imposed after its sixth and largest nuclear test, vowing to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday’s sanctions were just a small step towards what is ultimately needed to rein in Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.

Business

China’s move last week to ban initial coin offerings (ICO) has caused chaos among start-ups looking to raise money through the novel fund-raising scheme, prompting halts, about-turns and re-thinks. China is cracking down on fundraising through launches of token-based digital currencies, targeting ICOs in a market that has ballooned this year in what has been a bonanza for digital currency entrepreneurs.

Washington

Supreme Court allows broad Trump refugee ban

The U.S. Congress passed a resolution calling on Trump to condemn hate groups after he was criticized for his response to the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a month ago.

Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Saint Maarten, in the Carribean. REUTERS/Alvin Baez Aftermath of Irma

Evacuees from Hurricane Irma were returning to the Florida Keys, where sunrise will give them a first glimpse of devastation that has left countless homes and businesses in ruins.

Myanmar

Myanmar’s national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, facing outrage over violence that has forced about 400,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, will not attend the upcoming U.N. General Assembly because of the crisis, her office said.

World

Trump welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to the White House on Tuesday, praising his country for investing in the United States while steering clear of an American investigation into a Malaysian corruption scandal. The visit is important for Najib, who faces elections next year and wants to signal he is still welcome at the White House despite a criminal probe by the U.S. Justice Department into a state fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Commentary

Americans shouldn't be surprised by events like the rescinding of the DACA program for undocumented immigrants, the pardoning of controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio and the violence recently perpetrated by racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, writes columnist Adele M. Stan. "White nationalism" has been around for decades, but President Donald Trump has made a point of throwing "red meat" to the "racist, xenophobic base" that helped him win the presidency, she says. "Their demands were baked into the Trump agenda, and the president aims to deliver."