Thursday Morning Briefing

Washington

President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress have agreed to work together on legislation to protect “Dreamers,” the illegal immigrants who were children when they entered the United States, the lawmakers said, although a dispute erupted over exactly what had been agreed. Following a dinner with Trump at the White House, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the “productive meeting” focused on “DACA,” a program established by former President Barack Obama.

Trump said that taxes on rich Americans might rise, as he pursues a tax code overhaul and reaches out to both Democrats and Republicans in a push to win support for a plan still far from complete.

Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products from U.S. government

The U.S. State Department will stop issuing certain kinds of visas to some citizens of Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea and Sierra Leone because the nations are not taking back their citizens the United States wants to deport. The new policies, laid out in State Department cables reviewed by Reuters and described in a department news briefing, are the latest example of Trump’s effort to crack down on immigrants who are in the United States illegally. Read the cables.

Commentary

Trump needs to make the politically-risky decision to recognize North Korea as a nuclear state, then adopt Cold War-style measures of deterrence and containment, writes columnist Daniel R. DePetris. "This isn’t about what Kim Jong Un wants, but rather what is most likely to serve U.S. national security," he says. "Conflict management is not the most ideal scenario for U.S. policymakers, but it may be the only prudent choice we have left."

Asia

A North Korean state agency threatened to use nuclear weapons to “sink” Japan and reduce the United States to “ashes and darkness” for supporting a U.N. Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.

All the president's women: Duterte's fiercest critics and a surly political heir

Myanmar says China endorses crackdown on Rohingya, branded 'ethnic cleansing' by U.N.

Students use red scarves to make a flag of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, at a primary school in Linyi, Shandong province, China September 13, 2017.

U.S.

A U.S. judge ordered Martin Shkreli to be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud, citing a Facebook post in which the former drug company executive offered a $5,000 reward for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair.

Campaigners unveil banner linking racism and baseball at Red Sox game

Student opens fire at Washington state school, killing classmate

Criminal probe opens into eight deaths at Florida nursing home after Irma

Federal Trade Commission demands endorsement info from Instagram 'influencers'

Business

World stock prices pulled back from record highs after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data, while sterling held steady before a Bank of England rate decision later in the day.

U.S. wireless carriers dial back discounts on new iPhones

With high-performance cells, China takes aim at high-end solar market

Breakingviews - Chinese web grocer’s IPO requires a strong stomach

Reuters TV: Facebook is clamping down on who is cashing in on ads

Tech

Samsung plans to become a major player in autonomous driving, building on its recent $8 billion acquisition of audio and auto parts supplier Harman and its pole position in mobile communications markets.

Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack

Google to launch mobile payment service in India: report

France sees more EU states joining push over tax on online giants

Germany's Siemens to set up robotics research center in China