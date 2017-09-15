Friday Morning Briefing

North Korea fired another missile, police declared a blast in a London underground train to be a terrorist incident and Nestle bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle.

North Korea

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, deepening tension after Pyongyang’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb. The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Hokkaido, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

London

Several people were injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident. “It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” London police said in a statement.

U.S.

Harvard University withdrew a fellowship invitation to Chelsea Manning, the transgender U.S. Army soldier who was convicted of leaking classified data, after two top intelligence experts distanced themselves from the school over the invite.

Three female former employees of Alphabet’s Google filed a lawsuit accusing the tech company of discriminating against women in pay and promotions. The proposed class action lawsuit, filed in California state court in San Francisco, comes as Google faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor into sex bias in pay practices.

Traders paid little attention to the latest missile test by North Korea, with shares and other risk assets barely moving, gold lower and focus rapidly returning to when and where interest rates will go up.

Auto

The battle over how and where Europeans charge their electric cars is expanding from the continent’s cities to its motorways. Power utilities, tech start-ups and oil majors are fighting to establish themselves as the dominant players in the fast-growing business of charging stations – but advances in electric vehicles means where they build them is changing.

World

Myanmar insisted it was not barring aid workers from Rakhine State, where a counter-insurgency campaign has sparked an exodus of Muslim Rohingya refugees, but said authorities on the ground might restrict access for security reasons.

Commentary

North American cities bidding to host Amazon's second headquarters should be careful what they wish for, writes columnist Gregory Scruggs. "Bringing in Amazon is like a heroin injection; t's a sharp spike that can balloon housing prices and flip entire neighborhoods in the blink of an eye," says Scruggs. "While a handful of local business owners and real estate developers profit handsomely, the city as a whole can suffer."