Monday Morning Briefing

Worst flooding yet to come for waterlogged Carolinas, Kavanaugh accuser goes public and southern China cleans up after super typhoon, catch up on the latest headlines.

A boat sits in a backyard after the passing of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Highlights

Storm Florence drenched North Carolina with more downpours, cutting off the coastal city of Wilmington, damaging tens of thousands of homes and threatening worse flooding as rivers fill to the bursting point

A woman who had anonymously accused Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s went public, prompting Republicans to plan further discussions about his nomination before a committee vote this week.

Exclusive: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has nearly doubled promotions of top American diplomats as he seeks to restore diplomatic ties with a workforce alienated by his predecessor, Rex Tillerson.

World

A man walks past fallen trees after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The financial hub of Hong Kong began clearing up after being battered by one of the strongest typhoons in recent years, with financial markets and offices operating as normal.

Prime Minister Theresa May cautioned rebels in her party that unless they support her potential Brexit deal with the EU then they will face a potentially disorderly “no-deal” exit that the IMF said would make the United Kingdom significantly poorer.

The U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal struck between Iran and major powers is “doomed” to seriously affect peace and security in the Middle East, Iran’s atomic chief said.

Commentary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s increasingly confident authoritarianism has plunged the EU into an existential crisis. But French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan for restructuring the union offers a viable path forward. Macron’s proposed “Europe of concentric circles” would accommodate “those countries that see the Union as an embryo state, and those which see it as a free trade arrangement with better inter-state cooperation on selected issues,” columnist John Lloyd writes.

EU Regulators

EU antitrust regulators have set an Oct. 19 deadline for their ruling on Walt Disney’s $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment assets, the European Commission said.

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 19 whether to clear U.S. software giant Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of privately held coding website GitHub.

Business

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk acknowledged that the electric carmaker’s problems have now shifted to delivery logistics from production delays, the latest speed bump in its efforts to achieve profitability.

Over her nearly six years as JPMorgan’s chief financial officer Marianne Lake, 49, has taken on more and more responsibilities effectively becoming Dimon’s understudy. Largely unknown outside JPMorgan when named CFO in 2012, Lake has worked in both the wholesale and retail businesses during 19 years there.

Reuters TV

Youth activists and journalists protest in Yangon over the jailing of two Reuters reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.