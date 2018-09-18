Tuesday Morning Briefing

Kavanaugh claims give vulnerable Democrats in the Senate cover to oppose him, China says it has no choice but to retaliate against new U.S. trade tariffs and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un says “historic” summit with Trump stabilized regional security. Catch up on the latest headlines.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech as he and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tariffs

China said that it has no choice but to retaliate against new U.S. trade tariffs, raising the risk that Trump could soon impose duties on virtually all of the Chinese goods that America buys. The response to Trump’s decision to go ahead next week with 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, ratcheting up to 25 percent in January, was unusual and unexpected. It initially hit U.S. stocks, Treasuries and the dollar while stirring a rally in Chinese equities and the yuan in Asia.

Commentary: Trump's Monday announcement of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports will only be a weak blow to China, writes David Andelman, a former foreign correspondent and visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School. “For years, China has been on a determined push to rid itself from a reliance on exports to drive its economic growth. And that plan has been working.”

United States

Rising flood waters threatened communities across the Carolinas as storm Florence menaced the U.S. Northeast with heavy rains and tornadoes after killing at least 32 people.

The sexual-misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may remove pressure that some Democratic senators faced to back his confirmation as a way of reassuring conservative voters in congressional elections just seven weeks away.

World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave during a car parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his “historic” summit with Trump in Singapore stabilized regional security, and that he expected further progress at an inter-Korean summit aimed at reviving stalled nuclear diplomacy. Kim thanked South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in for bringing about the Singapore meeting in June as the two leaders began their third round of talks in Pyongyang.

Russia accused Israel of indirectly causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against Israel for what it described as a hostile act.

Myanmar’s democratic transition has ground to a standstill as authorities seek to silence critics while allowing hate speech, particularly against Muslim Rohingya, the head of a U.N. fact-finding human rights mission said. Follow the latest updates on Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, jailed in Myanmar.

Commentary: In a rare admission, Israel has broken its “no-comment” policy on air strikes to confirm that it has carried out over 200 attacks against Iranian targets in Syria over the last two years. In addition to those attacks, a new report claims that Israel has secretly armed and funded at least 12 Syrian rebel groups in southern Syria since 2013. Maysam Behravesh, a multimedia journalist at the TV channel Iran International, explains how these operations indicate a significant shift of Israel’s defense posture, from a limited tolerance of Iranian military presence in Syria and beyond, to zero tolerance – with far-reaching implications for regional peace and stability.

Charged: The future of cars

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen colluded to restrict the rollout of clean emission technology, a move that could lead to hefty fines for the German carmakers.

German luxury car brand Audi staged the global launch of a new electric sport utility vehicle on the home turf of rival Tesla, and highlighted a deal with Amazon.com to make recharging its forthcoming e-tron models easier.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi carmaking alliance said it will use Alphabet’s Google Android operating system in future vehicles - handing a victory to the U.S. tech giant which seeks to carve out a bigger share of the infotainment market.

Reuters TV

SpaceX names its first private passenger for a trip around the moon, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the founder and chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo.