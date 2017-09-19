Tuesday Morning Briefing

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi gave her first address to the nation since the Rohingya insurgency, the Senate backed a massive increase in military spending and Hurricane Maria pummelled Dominica on its way towards the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.N. General Assembly

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi condemned human rights violations in Rakhine state and said violators would be brought to book, but she did not address U.N. accusations of a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims. The Nobel Peace laureate’s remarks came in her first address to the nation since attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on Aug. 25 sparked a military response that has forced more than 410,000 Rohingya into neighboring Bangladesh.

North Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hinted about the existence of military options on North Korea that might spare Seoul from a brutal counterattack but declined to say what kind of options he was talking about or whether they involved the use of lethal force. Any conflict on the Korean peninsula could easily result in a degree of bloodshed unseen since the 1950-53 Korean War, which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 Americans and millions of Koreans and ended in an armed truce, not a peace treaty.

U.S.

The U.S. Senate passed its version of a $700 billion defense policy bill, backing President Donald Trump’s call for a bigger, stronger military but setting the stage for a battle over government spending levels later this year.

St. Louis police are investigating whether some of its officers chanted “Whose streets? Our streets” during protests over the acquittal of a white former policeman who shot a black man to death in 2011.

Hurricane Maria, the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month, crept toward the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after it ripped through the small island nation of Dominica, causing widespread devastation.

Business

Record-high world stocks braked and the dollar dipped ahead of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve after which it is expected to detail plans to shrink its balance sheet and gradually keep lifting U.S. interest rates.

Tech

Apple’s newest operating system for iPhones and iPads introduces changes to its marketplace for third-party software to satisfy app developers and add new so-called augmented reality apps.

Commentary: The coming robot wars

Drones can already fly themselves independently and may soon be able to make their own tactical decisions, writes columnist Peter Apps. With Russia about to wrap up its quadrennial "Zapad-2017" war games, Apps assesses how progress in artificial intelligence technology is fueling an international race to develop autonomous weapons platforms. "That’s a truly revolutionary shift – and one every major nation wants to lead," he writes.