Wednesday Morning Briefing

A new poll shows tightening Texas Senate race, Reuters examines why predictions for global rising oceans are still murky and Kavanaugh’s accuser wants an FBI investigation before she will testify. Catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) campaigns in Houston, Texas U.S. November 11, 2017. REUTERS/William Philpott

Politics

The Democratic congressman aiming to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in Texas has pulled even in the race, a Reuters poll found, a spark of hope for a party seeking a Senate majority to curb President Donald Trump’s agenda. Texas cattle rancher Bill Martin is a lifelong Republican who owns more than 20 firearms and has been shooting guns since the age of 6. He is now considering the once-unthinkable: voting for a Democratic Senate candidate who wants tougher gun laws.

A woman who has accused Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault decades ago wants her allegations to be investigated by the FBI before she appears at a U.S. Senate hearing, her lawyers said.

Beijing says it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, when asked about Trump’s tweet accusing China of trying to sway the U.S. election.

World

Oceanographer David Holland repairs a broken GPS module at his research camp above the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A draft report by the United Nations’ climate change body predicts that seas are likely to rise between 33 centimeters and 1.33 meters by 2100 - a wider range than its 2013 assessment. Reuters examines the hunt to narrow these projections and explores an unprecedented NASA study of Greenland’s melting glaciers.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will face charges of abusing his position and graft related to money allegedly siphoned off from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the country’s anti-corruption agency said.

Empty recruiting tables and disinterested audiences are becoming more common for the SDF as Japan’s demographic troubles and robust economy have created what some defense insiders call a “silent crisis” for military recruiting.

Commentary

In scarcely more than six months Britain will leave the European Union. That departure could be toxic and disruptive through a failure to reach a deal, hurting Britain most of all, but the EU as well. The EU may hold the high cards, but it does not have to play them all to demonstrate just how painful it can make Brexit, writes Paul Wallace, a former European economics editor of The Economist and the author of “The Euro Experiment.”

Tech

Alibaba Group will set up a dedicated chip subsidiary and aims to launch its first self-developed AI inference chip in the second half of 2019 that could be used for autonomous driving, smart cities and logistics.

The chief executive of Toshiba Memory, the world’s No. 2 producer of NAND flash memory chips, brushed aside concerns about falling memory chip prices and reaffirmed the company’s plan to go public in two to three years.

Several cryptocurrency exchanges are plagued by poor market surveillance, pervasive conflicts of interest and lack sufficient customer protections, the New York Attorney General’s office said in a report published.

Reuters TV

The Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson has spoken with actor Ashley Judd’s legal team and could furnish “powerful” testimony supporting her defamation and sexual harassment suit against Harvey Weinstein, her attorney says.