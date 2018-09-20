Thursday Morning Briefing

U.S. ready to resume North Korea talks, Attorney General Sessions limits judges’ ability to dismiss deportation cases and Japan hit by another cryptocurrency heist. Catch up on the latest headlines.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watch the performance titled "The Glorious Country" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

The United States said it was ready to resume talks with North Korea after Pyongyang pledged to dismantle its key missile facilities and suggested it would close its main Yongbyon nuclear complex if Washington took unspecified actions.

Trump stepped up his defense of his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, saying it was hard to imagine Brett Kavanaugh committed a sexual assault and that it would be unfortunate if his accuser did not testify before the Senate.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced new limits on the ability of immigration judges to terminate deportation cases, the latest in a series of decisions to facilitate the removal of immigrants in the country illegally.

EU

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a family photo during the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

EU leaders lined up to tell Theresa May she needs to give guarantees on the Irish border before they will grant her the Brexit deal the prime minister wants to avoid Britain crashing out of the bloc.

Europe’s justice chief gave U.S. social media giant Facebook until the end of the year to comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions. European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova also said that Airbnb had made the necessary changes after being told to do so three months ago, confirming a Reuters story on Wednesday.

World

Oceanographer David Holland repairs a broken GPS module at the research camp above the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

This summer, oceanographer David Holland watched a 10-billion-ton iceberg break off a Greenland glacier into the sea. He and other climate scientists need to figure out exactly how – and how fast – warming waters are undermining ice sheets. What will global sea levels look like in 2100? Meet some of the animals helping scientists find out.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a ruling party leadership vote, setting him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving premier and try to cement his legacy, including by revising the post-war pacifist constitution.

Business

China hopes the United States will show sincerity and take steps to correct its behavior, its commerce ministry said, after both countries slapped new tariffs on each other’s goods this week in an escalating trade war.

Japanese cryptocurrency firm Tech Bureau said about $60 million in digital currencies were stolen from its exchange, highlighting the industry’s vulnerability despite recent efforts by authorities to make it more secure.

Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma said the company can no longer meet its promise to create 1 million jobs in the United States due to U.S.-China trade tensions, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin is seeking a valuation of up to 5.07 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) from its stock market flotation and has taken steps to prepare for any eventuality over Brexit.

Reuters TV

Cody Wilson, the creator of 3-D printed plastic guns, has fled to Taiwan after learning police in Austin were investigating an accusation he had sex with an underage girl.