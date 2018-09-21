Friday Morning Briefing

Flooding on the horizon for South Carolina, U.S. sanctions China for buying Russian fighter jets and Reuters track Trump’s transformation of the federal courts of appeals. Catch up the latest headlines.

A closeup of floodwaters aftermath of Hurricane Florence is seen in this satellite image over the area surrounding Wallace, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

Highlights

Residents in Georgetown County, South Carolina, where five rivers flow into the ocean, will prepare for a deluge of water in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, which has killed more than 40 people.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the Chinese military for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia, in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Politics

Across almost all demographic groups, more Democrats say they are certain to vote compared to poll results in 2014, the last non-presidential election year. The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has been tracking interest in voting since 2010, finds that Democrats are much more enthusiastic than Republicans about voting in the U.S. congressional elections in November.

Trump gave a full-throated endorsement to his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and tip-toed carefully around the sexual assault accusations that are facing him.

Republican President Trump has made transforming the federal judiciary one of his top priorities. Now in his second year of office, Trump has appointed 26 judges to the U.S. appeals courts - a record pace. By comparison, Democratic former President Barack Obama appointed 55 appellate court judges during his eight years in office.

World

FILE PHOTO: Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang attends a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang, a former chief of internal security who became one of the most high-profile leaders in the communist-ruled country, died after an illness, state media said.

“If we could attract more women, it could go a long way to helping any future skills shortage,” said Paul Cooper, regional chief executive of mining for recruiting company Sodexo, which is a key supplier to the industry and whose workforce is almost half women. Without change, the outlook is grim. Enrolments in mining engineering courses across Australia have fallen to roughly 30 this year from more than 250 during the last boom a half decade ago.

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops, bringing to seven the number who have stepped down since a sexual abuse scandal swept the nation’s Roman Catholic Church.

Business

Unemployment near a 20-year low screams at the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates or risk a too-hot economy. The bond market, not far from a state that typically precedes a recession, says not so fast.

Six months into the U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, Caterpillar is finding that one of the best ways it can protect profits is a cost cutting strategy that is more than two years old.

Farfetch priced its shares above its targeted range in a New York flotation that values the online luxury retailer at over $5.8 billion and underscores how big a bet web sales have become for high-end brands.

Reuters TV

Apple hopes to boost sales in one of its key global markets with a unique iPhone XS. The American tech giant released an iPhone with dual SIM cards in China and Hong Kong on Friday, the only market that’s getting special treatment. Reuters’ Cate Cadell explains why.