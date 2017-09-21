Thursday Morning Briefing

U.S. Senate Republicans plan to vote on healthcare, Trump weighs whether to scrap the Iran deal and the search continues in Mexico for survivors of the 7.1-magnitude quake.

Healthcare

Senate Republicans announced plans to vote next week on their latest bid to scuttle Obamacare. President Donald Trump, who has expressed frustration at the Senate’s failure thus far to pass legislation dismantling Obama’s signature legislative achievement, said “47 or 48” Republicans back the bill, which needs 50 votes for passage in the 100-seat Senate, which his Republican Party controls 52-48.

Trump says latest Obamacare repeal plan has 'very good chance'

‘It is aggravating’: Obama

U.S.

U.S. weighs whether to stay in Iran nuclear deal

A move by the Trump administration to make it simpler to sell small arms abroad may provide some relief to gun makers American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company in an industry grappling with a deep sales slump since the election of Trump.

An international group of cryptography specialists has forced the National Security Agency to back down over two data encryption techniques it wanted set as global industry standards, reflecting deep mistrust among close U.S. allies. In interviews and emails seen by Reuters, academic and industry experts from countries including Germany, Japan and Israel worried that the U.S. electronic spy agency was pushing the new techniques not because they were good encryption tools, but because it knew how to break them.

Senate race in Alabama exposes Republican rift

Twitter to meet Congressional panel probing 2016 election

Shock Tactics

The X26, Taser’s most powerful stun gun, was removed from the sales lineup in 2014. Behind the phase-out, a truth: The popular weapon posed a higher cardiac risk than other models. Read the latest special report in the series.

Business

Signals the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates again this year and begin the ‘Great Unwinding’ of a decade of aggressive stimulus, drove the dollar to a two-month high versus the yen and sent bonds and commodities lower.

Breakingviews - Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat

What is at stake for Uber in U.S. bribery probe?

Toshiba, keen to seal $18 billion chips sale, wrestles with last-minute delays

Apple conceded its latest smartwatch unveiled a week ago has problems with its most important feature: the ability to make phone calls and access data without an iPhone nearby. Several prominent reviewers said they could not recommend the device because of a wifi glitch that causes cellular connectivity problems.

Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division

Saudi is lifting Skype, WhatsApp ban, but will censor calls

World

Russia said it had warned the United States it would target areas in Syria where U.S. special forces and U.S.-backed militia were operating if its own forces came under fire from them, something it said had already happened twice.

Reuters TV: Mexico searches for survivors against increasing odds

Left-wing activists and political opponents of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held rallies to warn against what they see as the emergence of a dictatorship under the no-nonsense but hugely popular leader.

Exclusive: Africa to get state-of-art HIV drugs for $75 a year

South Korea approves aid to North Korea, North calls Trump 'barking dog'

Hurricane Maria lashes Dominican Republic after direct hit on Puerto Rico

Commentary

Donald Trump's Afghanistan strategy will fail unless he makes a deal with Iran and Russia to get them to stop supporting the Taliban, writes columnist Maysam Berhavesh. "Trump doesn’t have to become Moscow or Tehran’s best friend, but he should be considering measures like offering to de-list Iran as a “state sponsor of terrorism” and easing sanctions against Tehran and Moscow in return for their withdrawing support from anti-American forces in Afghanistan," writes Berhavesh. "Those measures aren’t going to end Afghanistan’s internal conflict, but they might de-escalate it enough for Trump to work on a new exit strategy for U.S. troops."