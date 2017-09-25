Monday Morning Briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump extended his travel ban, Germany’s Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office and Iraq’s Kurds headed to the polls to vote in a divisive independence referendum.

A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS

U.S.

Trump slapped new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding to eight the list of countries covered by his original travel bans that have been derided by critics and challenged in court. Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia were left on the list of affected countries in a new proclamation issued by the president. Restrictions on citizens from Sudan were lifted.

Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has used a private email account alongside his official White House account to exchange messages with other administration officials, Politico reported on Sunday.

North Korea

Trump dialed up the rhetoric against North Korea again at the weekend, warning the country’s foreign minister that he and leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer”, as Pyongyang staged a major anti-U.S. rally.

Germany

Germany’s Angela Merkel turns to the task of sounding out partners to build a coalition government after securing a fourth term as chancellor in Sunday’s election, although she has been weakened by a surge in support for the far right.

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville World

Voting began in northern Iraq in an independence referendum organized by Kurdish authorities, ignoring pressure from Baghdad, threats from neighboring Turkey and Iran, and international warnings it may ignite yet more regional conflict.

Business

The euro and European stocks slipped after the bloc’s most powerful leader German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term but faced a fractured parliament as support for the far-right surged.

Brexit Britain

"British politics are a terrible mess," writes columnist John Lloyd. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Florence Friday was vague on details as she tried to carry out her "all-but-impossible job" of keeping her party "relatively united" and to retain "at least the acquiescence" of state institutions that "believe Brexit to be most grievously self-wounding, consigning Britain not to greatness but to marginality," says Lloyd.