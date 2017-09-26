Tuesday Morning Briefing

North Korea said U.S President Donald Trump had declared war, tension escalated over anthem protests at NFL games and a Palestinian gunman killed three Israeli guards at a West Bank settlement.

A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in Washington, U.S. September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

North Korea

North Korea has boosted defenses on its east coast, a South Korean lawmaker said, after the North said U.S. President Donald Trump had declared war and that it would shoot down U.S. bombers flying near the peninsula. Tensions have escalated since North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, but the rhetoric has reached a new level in recent days with leaders on both sides exchanging threats and insults.

U.S. keeps up diplomatic efforts to deal with North Korea crisis

U.S.

The Supreme Court signaled it may dismiss a challenge to Trump’s controversial travel ban after the White House announced tailored restrictions on eight countries that legal experts said stand a better chance at holding up in court.

U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers

Obamacare repeal on the ropes as pivotal Republican rebuffs Trump

Proposed healthcare bill may hurt U.S. economy: S&P

Reuters TV: Weiner weeps as given jail sentence for sexting scandal

NFL

Two National Football League teams largely steered clear of a controversy over national anthem protests that have ensnared U.S. President Donald Trump and threatened to damage the game’s popularity, staging a “moment of unity” instead. The entire Dallas Cowboys team, including owner Jerry Jones, linked arms and knelt on the playing field for a moment before the game, but then stood respectfully as the “Star-Spangled Banner” was performed by singer Jordin Sparks.

Gallery: Athletes protest racial injustice

Podcast: The backlash and the business

World

A Palestinian man with security clearance to work at a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank opened fire at a checkpoint, killing two Israeli security guards and a paramilitary policeman.

Rights group accuses Myanmar of crimes against humanity

Mattis seeks Indian role in Afghanistan, vows to fight militant shelters

Iraq refuses to discuss Kurdish independence after referendum

Men look at the flying taxi in Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Dubai staged a test flight for what it said would soon be the world’s first drone taxi service under an ambitious plan by the United Arab Emirates city to lead the Arab world in innovation.

Business

World stocks and the euro fell for a fourth day, as investors that had piled into both all year took a step back as the list of global uncertainties began to lengthen again. The list included a new low in U.S. and North Korean relations, a jolt to the right in German politics, rising oil prices, falling tech stocks and the prospect of signals later from the ECB and Federal Reserve on their next moves.

Breakingviews - German vote bodes ill for utilities and autos

SEC hackers accessed authentic data used by companies in tests - sources

Western Digital to seek injunction to block Toshiba's $18 billion chip unit sale

Under activist pressure, Nestle sets margin goal

Alibaba takes control of logistics business, pledges $15 billion to expand network

Commentary

The Trump administration is hacking away at disability rights, writes columnist Samuel R. Bagenstos. The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee has moved forward a bill that would "gut key protections" for people with disabilities.

“Rather than protecting legitimate business interests, the bill pending in Congress would give a reprieve to enterprises that have had 27 years to comply with the law but have not yet done so,” says Bagenstos.

“It is just the latest Republican betrayal of the historic bipartisan support for disability rights.”