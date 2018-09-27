Thursday Morning Briefing

Kavanaugh and Ford face scrutiny at high-stakes Senate hearing, Trump says he wants two-state solution for Middle East conflict and Reuters investigates the rise and fall of the Saudi Bin Laden dynasty. Catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Highlights

President Donald Trump said he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the clearest expression yet of his administration’s support for such an outcome.

A woman who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 will testify at a high-stakes Senate hearing that could determine whether he is confirmed or rejected for the nation’s top court.

China demanded the United States “dispel obstacles” to improving military ties and stop slandering it, amid growing tensions over trade, Taiwan, the South China Sea and Trump’s claims of China meddling in the upcoming U.S. election.

Special Report

Chairman of the Saudi Binladin Group, Bakr bin Laden, touring the Madina mosque expansion project, with former Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf in Madina, Saudi Arabia July 23, 2014. The Saudi state news agency/Handout via REUTERS

Known as the Kennedys of Jeddah for their wealth and tragedies, the Bin Ladens built Saudi’s roads, mosques and palaces. Their empire grew from humble beginnings in 1931, so what led to the family’s fall from grace? Reuters investigates the dramatic change in their fortunes of the Bin Ladens.

World

Palestinian cadets crawl as they demonstrate their skills at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The real identity of one of the men wanted by Britain for the Salisbury nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter is Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga, according to media reports which said he was a decorated Russian colonel.

Monday will mark one year since a banned referendum in Catalonia on whether to separate from the rest of Spain. A year later, the organizers of an illegal referendum on independence for Catalonia are in jail or in self-imposed exile and Spain has a new prime minister. But the situation remains tense and could flare up any time.

Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee called on the Trump administration to declare the Myanmar military’s campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority a genocide, days after a State Department report stopped short of that description.

Commentary

President Trump and Iranian President Rouhani flipped traditional scripts during their dueling addresses at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. That should trouble anyone who cares not just about the United States' global standing, but about the prospects for multilateral diplomacy to address the world's very real problems with Tehran, writes David E. Wade, who was chief of staff to the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and chief of staff to the U.S. Department of State from 2013-2015.

Business

U.S. gasoline prices are sitting at four-year seasonal highs headed into the November midterm elections, even as Trump has called repeatedly for OPEC to push prices lower.

Comcast said it would stop buying Sky’s shares in the market after it secured 38 percent of the stock plus the 39 percent holding from Rupert Murdoch in the $40 billion takeover.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to start trade talks in an arrangement that, for now, protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs, seen as a major threat to the export-dependent economy.

Reuters TV

Stakes are high for Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testify at a high-profile hearing into multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee