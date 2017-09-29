Friday Morning Briefing

Reuters data reveals how U.S. visas to six Muslim nations dropped after the Supreme Court’s travel ban ruling, Elon Musk has shrunk the size of his Mars-bound rocket and a special report examines how cryptocurrency exchanges have become a target for crime.

The Trump Effect

Even without delivering on his biggest campaign promises, President Donald Trump has begun to reshape American life in ways big and small. Over his first nine months, Trump has used an aggressive series of regulatory rollbacks, executive orders and changes in enforcement guidelines to rewrite the rules for industries from energy to airlines, and on issues from campus sexual assault to anti-discrimination protections for transgender students.

U.S. visas to six Muslim nations drop after Supreme Court backs travel ban

Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries

Special report

Bitcoin sprang up during the financial crisis, the attraction was to bypass the banks. But now with little regulation cryptocurrency exchanges have become a target for crime. Reuters investigates the weaknesses around the currencies that were pitched to be secure and investigative reporter Steve Stecklow talks about the findings. Read the report and listen to the podcast.

Tech

To cut costs, Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has shrunk the size of the rocket ship it is developing to go to Mars, aiming to start construction on the first spaceship in the first half of next year, Musk said.

China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown

Apple sees sharp increase in U.S. national security requests

U.S.

Twitter said it had suspended about 200 Russian-linked accounts as it probes online efforts to meddle with the 2016 U.S. election, but an influential Democratic senator slammed its steps as insufficient.

Illinois Republican governor signs controversial abortion bill

Justice Department, FBI resist lawmaker demands for 'Trump dossier' files: officials

Education Secretary DeVos faces largely silent protest at Harvard speech

Members of the Special Warfare Command parachute during a photo opportunity ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, September 25, 2017. Picture taken on September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji World

Thousands of people lined up at San Juan harbor to board a cruise ship that will take them from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland in one of the largest evacuations since Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico more than a week ago.

How blood money, diplomacy and desperation are reuniting Palestine

More than 60 Rohingya feared drowned as U.S. steps up pressure on Myanmar

Iraq blocks international flights to Kurdistan in retaliation for independence vote

Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murder trial

Merkel, Macron pledge to lead EU forward post-Brexit

Business

The U.S. economy expanded a bit faster than previously estimated in the second quarter, recording its quickest rate of growth in more than two years, but the momentum likely slowed in the third quarter due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

New Uber CEO to meet London transport boss over license battle

Breakingviews - Expect buybacks but not M&A from China's Sina

Murdoch opponent challenges UK regulator over Sky deal

Commentary

Trump is facing a crucial Oct. 15 deadline on Iran, writes Jarrett Blanc, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. If the U.S. president refuses to re-certify Tehran's compliance with the 2015 multinational agreement to forgo nuclear weapons, U.S. allies in Europe "will be forced to choose between committing a crime and making a mistake."