Monday Morning Briefing

Two Reuters journalists were sentenced to seven years in jail in Myanmar today.

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave Insein court after listening to the verdict in Yangon, Myanmar September 3, 2018. REUTERS

MYANMAR

A Myanmar judge found Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and sentenced them to seven years in prison, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

Time and again, Myanmar’s government appeared at risk of blowing its prosecution of the two journalists who exposed a massacre of 10 Muslim men and implicated security forces in the killings. Read their investigation here and a collation of all Special Reports from Myanmar.

UNITED STATES

Democrats criticized the Trump administration for refusing to release thousands of documents on Brett Kavanaugh ahead of this week’s upcoming Senate hearings on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.

Divers searched the Colorado River in Arizona yesterday for four people missing after two boats slammed head-on into each other, flinging all aboard into the water, sinking both vessels and injuring nine people.

WORLD

A massive fire raced through Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.

Militants must be “cleaned out” of Syria’s Idlib province, Iran’s Foreign Minister said today as he prepared for talks between Iran, Syria and Russia about confronting the last major enclave held by rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy means disaster for Britain, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said, as critics at home and officials in Brussels step up their opposition to her plans for how to leave the European Union.

BUSINESS

The billionaire CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Richard Liu, was arrested in the U.S. state of Minnesota on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and later released, and police said an investigation is ongoing.

Global stock markets fell for a third straight day, hurt by worries over the escalation of trade disputes between world powers and a deepening sell-off across emerging market currencies.

Governments and companies in China’s far-flung mountainous regions have high hopes that a relatively small but fast-growing crowd of trail runners can bring big bucks that will boost business prospects.

REUTERS TV

Scientists in Britain are hoping to find a sustainable way to stop the march of the voracious fall armyworm caterpillar that has infested Africa.