Tuesday Morning Briefing

What's on the table at the second Trump-Kim summit? Get the latest news from Hanoi as the two leaders meet.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives by train at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Trump-Kim Summit

President Donald Trump has arrived in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi for his second summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Kim Jong Un became the first leader of North Korea to travel to Vietnam since his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, visited in 1964. The North Korean leader arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with President Donald Trump, where they will try to reach an agreement on a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons program. Trump is due to arrive in Hanoi later on Tuesday. Their talks come eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

It had been dubbed a brilliant move in a grand game of diplomatic chess: North Korea's Kim Jong Un had booked the same hotel being used by the White House press corps during his meeting with President Trump in Vietnam this week. South Korean media and experts hailed it as a “heroic” and “deliberate strategy” for Kim to reveal more of himself to the American press. But minutes after Kim Jong Un arrived, the Vietnamese foreign ministry announced the Melia Hanoi Hotel, where North Korean leader is staying, would no longer host the press center for hundreds of visiting American journalists assigned to cover his second summit with Trump.

U.S. lawmakers called Kim Jong Un the “leader of perhaps the world’s most repressive regime” on Sunday, but analysts say that as in the leaders’ first summit, human rights are unlikely to be addressed in their second. About half of 451 North Korean defectors questioned in a survey endured physical violence at the hands of North Korean authorities, a rights group said, as leader Kim Jong Un prepared to meet President Donald Trump for a summit.

Top News

Jorge Ramos, anchor of Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision, talks to the media as he prepares to leave the country at the Simon Bolivar international airport, in Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

U.S. television network Univision said Venezuela was deporting a news team led by anchor Jorge Ramos after they were briefly detained at the presidential palace because their line of questioning upset President Nicolas Maduro.

White House adviser Jared Kushner is visiting U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states to seek support for a long-awaited peace proposal for the Middle East that he said would require concessions from both Israelis and Palestinians.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a resolution to terminate President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

World

Cardinal George Pell is seen at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, February 26, 2019, AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS

For two decades, George Pell was the dominant figure in the Catholic Church in Australia - a boy from a gold mining town whose ambition, intellect and knack for befriending influential people propelled him to become the third-most senior official in the Vatican. Dozens of Australian reporters and editors may face jail sentences for their coverage of Vatican Treasurer George Pell’s child sex abuse trial after being issued with legal notices asking why they should not be charged with contempt of court.

Indian jets conducted air strikes against a militant camp in Pakistani territory on Tuesday, India’s foreign secretary said, and an Indian government source said 300 militants had been killed, but Pakistan denied there had been any casualties.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the urbane, U.S.-educated architect of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday on Instagram. “There were closed-door meetings every week, where top officials were bombarding him with questions about the deal and what will happen next and so on,” an ally told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it would back calls for a second referendum on Brexit if parliament rejects its alternative plan for leaving the European Union.

Business

Exclusive: Indian traders will export raw sugar to Iran for March and April delivery, five trade sources said, the first Indian sugar sales to Tehran in at least five years as Iran struggles to secure food supplies under sanctions imposed by the United States.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is pursuing a contempt order against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying he violated a fraud settlement by tweeting material information without preapproval, sending the firm’s shares down 5 percent.

U.S.-based bicycle manufacturer Kent International has found a way around President Donald Trump’s tariffs - by shifting production out of China. Like almost all U.S. bike makers, Kent has long relied on low-cost Chinese labor and parts, but Trump’s tariffs have so far inflated his costs by about $20 million annually.

Mobile World Congress

Flexible and folding formats framed the future of smartphones this week as manufacturers focused on new forms in an effort to jolt the market out of uniformity and re-invigorate sales.

The telecoms industry is acutely aware of the need to ensure that ever-more complex mobile networks are safe, the head of its main lobby group told Reuters, as debate swirls over whether to bar some equipment vendors on national security grounds.

Reuters TV:

Huawei and Samsung are grabbing the headlines at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with folding phones. That leaves smaller rivals looking for other ways to tempt customers. We round up the innovations.