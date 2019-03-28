ST Engineering expands satellite communication play with $281 million buy

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at displays at the Singapore Technology (ST) Engineering booth during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering will buy Belgium-based satellite equipment maker Newtec Group NV for 250 million euros ($281.23 million).

The company’s UK-headquartered unit Singapore Technologies Engineering (Europe) will make a cash offer for Newtec, expanding its presence in the growing satellite communications industry, according to a ST Engineering statement issued late Wednesday.

The revenue and cost synergies of the new combined business are expected to produce about S$200 million ($147.55 million) in value, the company said.

The deal is expected to complete in the second half of the year and is subject to regulatory approval in a few countries.

Once completed, it will also add to the ST Engineering’s earnings from the second year onwards.

Newtec was not immediately available for comment on the deal.

($1 = 0.8890 euros)

($1 = 1.3555 Singapore dollars)