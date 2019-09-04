Multiple deaths in fatal bus crash in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Rescue efforts are underway in New Zealand where several people are feared dead after a bus carrying more than 20 people rolled over on a busy highway amid bad weather.

New Zealand police said in a statement that there have been fatalities in the crash, but could not confirm how many were killed. A number of passengers were injured, the police said.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people were feared dead, and some passengers were still trapped in the wreckage. Police said the passengers were from abroad but could not confirm their nationality. The Herald reported that they were Asian tourists.

New Zealand is a popular tourist destination for tourist groups from China.