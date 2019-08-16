World News
August 16, 2019 / 3:52 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Australian tourist shot dead in New Zealand, manhunt launched

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand police launched a manhunt for an armed suspect on Friday after an Australian tourist was found shot dead in a camper van in a coastal town on the North Island.

A Canadian woman who had been traveling with the victim, a 33-year-old man, escaped from the van after the attacker drove off in it, police said.

The attack on the two tourists occurred at around 3.20 am in Raglan, a coastal town in the Waikato region of New Zealand’s North Island. Police found the vehicle, with the dead body inside, at 8 am, a few kilometers away.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

New Zealand is a popular tourist destination, especially among Australians. Last year, a 22-year old British woman was killed while on a backpacking tour of the country.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below