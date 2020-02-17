Business News
February 17, 2020 / 3:28 AM / a few seconds ago

New Zealand PM Ardern sees 2020 growth slowing to 2-2.5% due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during an interview with Reuters in Wellington, New Zealand, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yiming Woo/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to slow to around 2% to 2.5% this year, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Ardern said the forecasts were from the treasury which had previously predicted a GDP growth of 2.2% to 2.8%. She said the impact will be seen in the first two quarters of the year.

“Treasury expect things to return to normal in the second half of 2020,” she told a news conference.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

