May 29, 2019 / 1:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Zealand business confidence improves in May

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment lifted six points in May, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey’s headline measure showed a net 32.0 percent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 37.5 percent pessimism level in the previous poll in April.

A net 8.5 percent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 7.1 percent last month.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sam Holmes

