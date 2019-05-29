New Zealand business confidence improves in May

FILE PHOTO: A rainbow appears on the Auckland skyline featuring Sky Tower in New Zealand, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment lifted six points in May, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey’s headline measure showed a net 32.0 percent of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. That compared with a 37.5 percent pessimism level in the previous poll in April.

A net 8.5 percent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 7.1 percent last month.