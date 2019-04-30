New Zealand unemployment edges down to 4.2% in first quarter

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s jobless rate slipped to 4.2 percent in the first quarter, while wages rose at a lower than expected rate, according to data released on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers unload equipment at a building site for a residential apartment block in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The unemployment rate was just below the previous quarter’s 4.3 percent, and in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

The decline in the employment rate reflected a fall in the number of people employed and a rise in the working-age population, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement.

The data also showed a 0.2 percent fall in employment, in contrast to a Reuters poll expectation of a 0.5 percent increase.

Following the announcement, the New Zealand dollar fell 0.5 percent to $0.6638 from around $0.6675 before the release, as markets factored in an increased probability of an interest rate cut at the next policy meeting on May 8.

The currency later settled at $0.6648.

“Generally, employment growth tends to lag broader economic growth by about three months,” labor market and household statistics senior manager Jason Attewell said in a statement.

“New Zealand has seen a softening of economic growth as measured by gross domestic product over the last six months, and we now are seeing that softening come through the employment rate,” he said.

In March, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) indicated that its next move was more likely to be a cut in the official cash rate (OCR) than a hike.

The bank adopted a clear dovish tone as it grappled with the prospect of slower economic growth and worked to stabilize inflation around its 2 percent target band midpoint.

New Zealand business sentiment remained gloomy in April, pointing to a weaker economic growth and providing further ammunition for central bank policymakers considering cutting interest rates..

“Sluggish GDP growth will likely translate into additional labor market slack and keep wage inflation low, necessitating more policy support,” said Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB Bank.

“We expect 50 basis points of OCR cuts, with today’s data increasing the probability of a May OCR cut by the RBNZ,” Smith added.

The drop in unemployment rate was driven by a sharp fall in the participation rate, which was the lowest in close to two years at 70.4 percent. A Reuters poll expected 70.9 percent.

Wages grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, compared to a Reuters poll expectation of 0.5 percent, and rose 2.0 percent over the year versus a prediction of 2.1 percent.