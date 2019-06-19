New Zealand first quarter GDP grows at steady pace, rates seen on hold next week

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy expanded at a steady pace in the first quarter, driven by construction and supporting the case for the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week.

Statistics New Zealand figures out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.6% in the three months ended March, in line with expectations and similar to the growth in the previous quarter.

Year-on-year GDP growth accelerated to 2.5% from 2.3% in the previous quarter and faster than the median analyst forecast of 2.4%.

Construction was the main driver of GDP growth in the quarter, rising 3.7%, national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said in a statement.

But this growth was tempered by subdued service sector activity and household spending on services.

The announcement drove the New Zealand dollar 0.3% higher to $0.6561.

The quarterly GDP figures beat a 0.4% growth forecast by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in May.

The focus is now on RBNZ’s monetary policy decision on June 26, after U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday opened the door for a rate cut, possibly as early as July.

The RBNZ cut rates for the first time in more than two years in May, citing economic risks and was seen as likely to keep rates on hold next week.

But with inflation below target and the soft growth outlook, some economists expect the bank to cut later in the year.

ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley said in a note that first quarter GDP was not as weak as expected and on its own may not prompt further action from the RBNZ.

“However, subdued business confidence and the continued deterioration in global economic conditions may still sway the RBNZ to cut the OCR at least once more,” he added.

The Treasury department last month cut its GDP growth forecast to 2.1% in the year ending June 30, 2019, from the 2.9% expansion predicted in December.