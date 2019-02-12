New Zealand 2-year inflation expectations ease to 2.02 percent in first quarter

FILE PHOTO - A pedestrian walks past the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s two-year inflation expectations eased slightly in the first quarter, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast of annual inflation in the next two years was 2.02 percent, slightly down from 2.03 percent in the previous quarter.

Inflation expectations for the coming year slowed to 1.82 percent from 2.09 percent in the previous quarter.