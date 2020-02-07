New Zealand inflation expectation rises in first quarter: RBNZ survey

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s near-term inflation expectations rose in the first quarter of 2020, a survey showed on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 1.88% over the coming year, from 1.66% in the previous survey in November.
Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - rose to 1.9% from 1.8%.
Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar