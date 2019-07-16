Business News
July 16, 2019 / 3:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's measure of core inflation at 1.7 percent year-on-year in second quarter

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers stand outside a retail store displaying a sales sign in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

WELLINGTON (Reuters)- - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Tuesday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation was unchanged at 1.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

The release came after the country’s official statistics agency released figures showing the consumer price index rose 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the same period.

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1 to 3 percent inflation over the medium term.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Shri Navaratnam

