WELLINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes rose 2.0 percent in the first quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

Volumes for dairy and meat products, the country’s biggest export earners, rose 11.4 percent.