FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 8, 2018 / 11:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Reserve Bank of NZ governor says risks evenly balanced for interest rate cut or hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank governor said on Thursday that it was in no rush to move rates from their current record low of 1.75 percent and that risks warranting a hike or a cut were very evenly balanced.

“We’re in no rush to be moving,” governor Adrian Orr told reporters, referring to the official cash rate.

The comments came at a news conference following the bank’s decision to keep rates on hold at a record low of 1.75 percent and signaled it would keep rates on hold into 2020.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and John Mair in WELLINGTON; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.