FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 7, 2018 / 2:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reserve Bank of NZ seen holding rates at Thursday's policy meeting: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to keep its cash rate at a record low 1.75 percent at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll of economists found.

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

All 16 economists forecast the RBNZ would hold rates on May 10. And all but one of the 15 economists who made projections beyond Thursday expect the bank to keep rates on hold until the end of 2018.

Eight of 14 economists thought the bank would hike rates by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.