New Zealand Labour leader says will reach out to NZ First in next couple of days

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she expected to reach out in the next couple of days to Winston Peters, the leader of the nationalist New Zealand First party that has emerged as the kingmaker after a general election.

New Zealand's new opposition Labour party leader, Jacinda Ardern, speaks during an event held ahead of the national election at the Te Papa Museum in Wellington, New Zealand August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ross Setford

While Labour trailed the ruling National party by around 10 points in the election results, it may still be able to form a government if it goes into a coalition with the Green Party, with which it has a working agreement, and Peters’ nationalist party New Zealand First.

Ardern said Labour shared values with New Zealand First and that they would now have to see if they could form a stable government.