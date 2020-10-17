Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

New Zealand's Ardern says her party has mandate to lead government

By Praveen Menon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her centre-left Labour Party won a mandate in Saturday’s general election to lead the country for a second term and accelerate its response to COVID-19.

“New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in almost 50 years,” Ardern told supporters after her landslide victory.

“We will not take your support for granted. And I can promise you we will be a party that governs for every New Zealander,” she said.

Voters rewarded Ardern’s centre-left Labour for its decisive response to COVID-19.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard

