NZ opposition Labour says in a stronger position to negotiate government after final election tally

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand opposition Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday a final election vote tally put her party in a strengthened position as it negotiates to form a government with the nationalist New Zealand First Party.

The final count for the Sept. 23 election showed Labour and its potential coalition partner the Green Party with an extra two seats in the 120-seat parliament, taking their combined seats to 54.

The ruling National Party has 56 seats.

Either bloc would need the New Zealand First Party, which has nine seats, in order to govern government.

Ardern said negotiations, which had kicked off on Thursday, would continue over the weekend