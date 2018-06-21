EU calls for New Zealand support for rules-based system as trade fears grow

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - E.U. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on Thursday sought New Zealand’s support to stand up for an open, rule-based trade system that she said was under threat from escalating friction between the United States and other major economies.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

After imposing punitive tariffs on a number of its top trading partners, the United States this week threatened China with further duties on $200 billion worth of trade, escalating a conflict that has already drawn retaliatory steps from around the world.

Malmstrom said she was “very worried” about the situation, as it could escalate into a “full trade war” that would disrupt global supply chains and damage the world economy.

She also took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies, voicing concern that some countries were “acting outside” rules agreed upon jointly at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“New Zealand is a friend, an ally. Together we stand up for common values ... of sustainable trade, open trade, transparent trade, and trade that is done in compliance with international rules in the multilateral system,” Malmstrom told a news conference after meeting New Zealand trade minister David Parker.

“We know that today that is put into question,” she said.

Malmstrom was visiting New Zealand to open free-trade talks between them before a first round of negotiations is held in Brussels on July 16-20.

The European Union will begin charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products on Friday, in response to U.S tariffs put on EU steel and aluminum early this month, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The move confirms a tit-for-tat dispute that could escalate into a full trade war, particularly if Trump carries out his threat to penalize European cars.

Malmstrom said that while WTO rules were not perfect, they have served the global economy well and benefited countries including the United States.

“It’s not dying, but it is need of modernization,” she said of the WTO rules-based trade system, adding that Europe would work together with like-minded countries to work out new rules within the WTO.

New Zealand is a strong advocate of free trade, and pushed hard with Japan for renegotiating a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal after Trump’s decision to pull the United States out.

New Zealand was the first Western country to sign a free-trade agreement with China.