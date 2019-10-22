World News
October 22, 2019 / 9:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

SkyCity CEO says hopes to have convention center fire contained by evening

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s SkyCity Entertainment on Wednesday said it hoped a massive fire at its under-construction convention center would be contained by evening and that it expected to re-open the rest of its precinct the following day.

“In the near term we expect to re-open rest of the precinct tomorrow ... we’re hopeful fire will be contained by tonight,” said Graeme Stephens, chief executive of SkyCity at a news conference, saying it was the first time in the company’s history it had evacuated its entire complex, including casinos, hotels and restaurants.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sandra Maler

