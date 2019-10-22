Fire still burning at New Zealand convention center despite firefighters working through night

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A fire was still burning at a convention center under construction in Auckland on Wednesday even after firefighters worked throughout the night to quell the blaze.

Smoke rises as a fire blazes at Sky City Convention Centre, which is under construction in Auckland, New Zealand, October 22, 2019, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Amy Wadsworth via REUTERS

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told workers to stay away from the city center. There was no immediate official word on the cause or how many people had been at the site when the fire broke out.

“Overnight, the fire continued to burn through the roof,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in a statement, adding there were 26 fire trucks working to fight the blaze, which had started on Tuesday afternoon.

Owned by New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group, the construction project, valued at NZ$703-million ($452-million) is considered by analysts to be the largest currently underway in New Zealand and was set to host events for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2021.

Fletcher Building Ltd, which is building the center, said in a statement to New Zealand’s stock exchange that it would carry out an investigation on the cause of blaze and extent of the damage once the fire was extinguished.

“Once the extent of the damage is known the Company will be able to determine the impact on the project delivery timeline, in consultation with SkyCity. It is expected there will be a material delay,” it said.

Transport services and local government warned that commuters in New Zealand’s largest city would face heavy delays on Wednesday morning and warned them to stay away from the city center due to heavy smoke.

“Fire is still burning. The smoke is extensive. Please stay away from the city if you can and listen to the advice from emergency services,” Goff said on Twitter.

Goff told the New Zealand Herald newspaper the center would now likely not be ready in time to host major world leaders and events for the APEC meeting in 2021 and his council would work with the central government on a ‘Plan B’ venue.

“You have got to believe that has put in jeopardy the ability of the convention center to host the APEC meeting,” he said.

The convention center was originally slated for completion this year but Fletcher had pushed the date back as the project was mired in delays. Goff said they had been expecting the center to be finished by around August 2020, and the fire damage meant it could now take more than an extra year to complete.

SkyCity and emergency services said that there were no injuries from the fire.

Some media reports said an injured firefighter was admitted to hospital, but Reuters could not verify this independently.