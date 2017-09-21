Man sets himself on fire outside New Zealand parliament

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A man has reportedly set himself on fire on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, two days ahead of national elections, police said on Thursday.

Smoke is rising near the parliament building in Wellington, New Zealand, September 21, 2017 in this social media picture. TWITTER Ô@PIPSSQUEAKSÕ via REUTERS

“Ambulance are with the man currently, who’s reportedly in a critical condition,” New Zealand police said in a statement, adding they have no immediate information on the man’s identity.

Police told a Reuters witness that the parliament grounds have been closed off.