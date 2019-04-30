New Zealand police say responding to an incident in Christchurch

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were responding to an incident in Christchurch, where 50 people were killed in attacks by a lone gunman on two mosques in March, and asked people to avoid the area.

Police declined to comment on the nature of the incident in the Phillipstown area of the city on New Zealand’s South Island and gave no further details.

Broadcaster Newshub said cordons were in place and an ambulance was in the area.