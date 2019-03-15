U.N. Security Council condemns New Zealand shooting as 'heinous and cowardly'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday condemned a shooting at two mosques in New Zealand that killed 49 people as “heinous and cowardly” and said acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the 15-member council said in a statement, proposed by Kuwait and Indonesia. The council stood to observe a moment’s silence for the victims on Friday.