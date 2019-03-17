Britain offers assistance to New Zealand after mosque shootings

Candles arranged in a heart shape burn at a memorial site for victims of the mosque shootings at the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

(Reuters) - Britain will provide any assistance needed to New Zealand following Friday’s shootings at two New Zealand mosques that killed 50 people, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday during a call with her New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern.

“The leaders discussed the swift and exemplary response of New Zealand’s security and health services and the numerous acts of bravery carried out by police and other first responders,” a spokesperson for May said in a statement.