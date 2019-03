Police direct traffic at a road junction following reports of shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video taken in a car. Courtesy of Rod Hastings/Social Media via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian was among those wounded during a shooting at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, Malaysia’s High Commission in New Zealand said on Friday.

“So far, one Malaysian is confirmed injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” the commission said on its Twitter account.

Multiple fatalities were inflicted when at least one gunman opened fire on worshippers at the mosques.