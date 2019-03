Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is lead into the dock for his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand March 16, 2019. Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/Pool via REUTERS.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The primary suspect in the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand’s Christchurch was remanded without plea until his next appearance in the High Court on April 5.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant.

Tarrant appeared before a New Zealand district court judge, charged with murder. His hands were handcuffed and he was wearing white prison attire.