New Zealand to return soon for two bodies remaining on volcanic island: Australian minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Friday New Zealand will return to White Island “as soon as possible” to retrieve two bodies still to be recovered after a deadly volcano eruption.

A New Zealand military team earlier recovered six bodies on Friday from the volcanic island that fatally erupted earlier this week, in a high risk operation watched by dozens of grieving family members waiting on the mainland.

Payne said the military team were unable to retrieve the other two because of equipment constraints, but the team will return as soon as they can.

“Due to the limitations of equipment and the need to complete the operation within a particular period of time,” Payne said about why two bodies remain on the island.

“The New Zealand authorities have indicated they will return as soon as it is possible to do so.”