New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were still missing a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island, killing at least five people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island, that a number of people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said that New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia were among the inhured.

A police spokesman said that 31 people were in hospital. He confirmed that five people had died.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Nick Macfie

