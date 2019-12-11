Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to eight

A view of White Island, New Zealand from a helicopter, after a volcanic eruption December 9, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. AUCKLAND RESCUE HELICOPTER TRUST /via REUTERS

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Police said on Thursday that two more people had died from injuries sustained during the eruption of the White Island volcano this week, bringing the confirmed death toll to eight.

The two people had been receiving treatment in hospitals in Auckland and Hamilton, police said in a statement.

The volcano erupted on Monday afternoon while tour groups were on the island. More than two dozen people remain in hospital and nine people are listed as officially missing.